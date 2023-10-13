Trump Media & Technology Group Loses Funding as Investors Cancel Commitments

The funding partner for Trump Media & Technology Group, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), has announced that it will return $533 million to investors after $467 million of commitments were canceled. DWAC, a special-purpose acquisition company, received termination notices from investors, leading to the loss of funding for Trump’s media outfit. The remaining $533 million will be returned to investors, with DWAC CEO Eric Swider stating that this is a positive development as the media group focuses on developing a sustainable business model.

The prospective merger between DWAC and Trump Media & Technology Group has faced multiple obstacles, including regulatory scrutiny. The private investment in public equity (PIPE) commitment cancellations, which led to the loss of funding, have been characterized as a positive development for consummating the business combination, according to Swider. The deal between the two companies has been delayed multiple times, with a recent one-year extension approved DWAC shareholders in September.

With the loss of funding, it remains uncertain how Trump Media & Technology Group will finance its operations after the merger. The original plan was for DWAC to provide a deep pool of funds to the media group. However, DWAC’s CEO claims that the media group has a reduced need for capital and a commitment to growing a sustainable business model. Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes also emphasized the importance of eliminating the financing in the best interest of the company’s equity holders, although specific details were not provided.

It will be interesting to see how Trump Media & Technology Group proceeds without the intended funding and how it navigates the challenges in completing the merger with DWAC.

