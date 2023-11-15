The Trump Media & Technology Group Struggles with Revenue as Merger Deadline Approaches

Donald Trump’s social-media business, Trump Media & Technology Group, reported sales of just $2.3 million in the first half of the year, according to a regulatory filing Digital World Acquisition Corp. The filing reveals the challenges faced the company as it strives to go public through a merger deal. The news comes as a relief to investors who have been eagerly anticipating the completion of the merger, as failure to file the financials Tuesday could have terminated the deal.

However, the filing also highlights the potential risks and obstacles that Trump Media faces. The company, which operates the Truth Social website, may face financial difficulties without the merger proceeds, raising concerns about its ability to raise additional funds through traditional financing sources. Moreover, the swirl of lawsuits against former President Donald Trump and his control of Trump Media’s voting stock pose significant legal risks. The filing also mentions the risk of bot networks disrupting Truth Social’s website, revealing the operational challenges that the company encounters.

In addition to financial struggles, Trump Media incurred losses of $7.6 million from its operations in the first half of the year. Interest costs amounted to nearly $23 million, a substantial increase compared to the previous year. However, a change in the value related to its convertible notes resulted in a profit of $50.5 million.

Despite the volatility of Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s shares since the merger announcement, there has been a recent increase of 5.3% to $15.98 in Tuesday’s session. The warrants also experienced a rise of 9.5% to $5.33. However, uncertainties surrounding the proposed merger remain, as investigations the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission continue to complicate the process.

As the November 21 deadline approaches, both Trump Media and Digital World Acquisition Corp. need to obtain regulatory clearance and shareholder approval before closing the year-end target. The completion of this deal remains one of the most enduring and controversial SPAC pacts in recent history. Notwithstanding the challenges, retail traders have flocked to the company, making it a popular choice among investors.

