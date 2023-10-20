Judge Threatens Contempt Charges Against Trump in Civil Fraud Trial

In Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron has threatened to hold the former president in contempt for violating a court order. This comes after a disparaging social media post about a court staffer remained visible on Trump’s campaign website for weeks, despite the judge’s order to delete it immediately.

The judge called the retention of the post a “blatant violation” and warned of potential sanctions, including fines or even jail time. Engoron emphasized the potential harm that incendiary posts can cause in the current heated climate.

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, attributed the oversight to the “very large machine” of Trump’s presidential campaign. He stated that the post’s presence on the website was unintentional and blamed a failure to remove it on someone within the campaign. However, Engoron asserted that Trump is ultimately responsible for the actions of his campaign.

The court issued a limited gag order on October 3, prohibiting all participants in the case from smearing court personnel. This order was a result of Trump’s public disparagement of his principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The judge deemed Trump’s post on Truth Social to be “disparaging, untrue, and personally identifying.” Trump has since deleted the post as ordered.

Before its deletion, the post was copied into an email blast Trump’s campaign with the subject line “ICYMI” (in case you missed it). This email was automatically archived on Trump’s website. According to Kise, the email was sent to approximately 25,800 recipients on the campaign’s media list and was viewed about 6,700 of them. Only 3,700 people viewed the post on Trump’s campaign website.

The civil fraud trial revolves around allegations that Trump and his company deceived banks and insurers providing inflated statements of Trump’s net worth and asset values. The judge has already ruled that Trump and his company committed fraud but is currently examining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud, and falsifying business records.

The West Australian, source: [source title]