Donald Trump’s Civil Fraud Trial Involves Closed-Door Discussions

In the ongoing civil business fraud trial involving former US president Donald Trump, there have been multiple instances of closed-door discussions between Trump and lawyers from both sides. The reasons for these private sessions have not been immediately clear. The closed-door discussions occurred during a lunch break in Judge Arthur Engoron’s Manhattan courtroom.

During these secret discussions, the Tuesday afternoon session was delayed, but neither Trump nor the lawyers provided any comment on what was happening. Interestingly, Trump deleted a social media post he had made earlier in the day, which was critical of Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield. The post, which appeared on Trump’s Truth Social platform, included a photo of Greenfield with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump, who is a potential Republican front-runner for president in 2024, has consistently portrayed the lawsuit and trial as a political attack orchestrated New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James. Earlier in the day, Engoron clarified a remark that Trump had celebrated as a significant victory. Engoron had previously hinted that testimony about Trump’s 2011 financial statement may fall outside the legal time limit applied to James’ lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and his business routinely lied about his wealth on financial statements provided to banks, insurers, and others. The relevant statute of limitations limits claims related to activities before a certain date in 2014. Trump’s legal team argues that the time limit effectively dismisses most of the case. Engoron clarified that “statutes of limitations bar claims, not evidence” and expressed his inclination to give both sides considerable leeway in linking older evidence to the claims made in the lawsuit.

Judge Engoron emphasized that the trial is not an opportunity to re-litigate what he has already decided. He ruled last week that all the claims are valid under the statute of limitations.

Source: The West Australian