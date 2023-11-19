Fresh Trump Claims About January 6 Capitol Riot Revealed in New Audio

Newly revealed audio recordings show former President Donald Trump expressing his belief that he would have been “very well received” crowds during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. The recordings were brought to light in a book ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent, Jonathan Karl, titled “Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.”

In the audio, Trump discusses his reaction to the events of that day, suggesting that he would have had a positive reception from the crowd. While the former president has previously faced criticism for his role in inciting the violence that took place on January 6, these recordings provide new insight into his perspective.

The revelation comes amidst ongoing legal battles for Trump in various cases. In one case, Trump sought a mistrial in a civil fraud trial brought against him New York Attorney General Letitia James. However, the judge denied his bid, stating that it was “utterly without merit.” This follows Trump’s recent attack on the judge and the attorney general, whom he referred to as “corrupt” and “incompetent.”

Additionally, Trump’s legal team in the Washington, DC federal case concerning 2020 election interference made a motion to remove language about violence during the Capitol riot from the indictment. However, the judge denied the motion, noting that the jury would not receive a copy of the indictment.

In yet another legal matter, Fulton County prosecutors have proposed a trial date for August 5 in the Georgia election subversion case against Trump. However, the former president opposes the date and has called for a hearing.

These recent developments shed light on Trump’s ongoing legal battles and provide new insights into his perspective on the January 6 Capitol riot. The recordings reveal his belief that he would have been well-received the crowd on that day, further fueling the ongoing debate surrounding his role in the events that unfolded.

FAQ

What are the newly revealed audio recordings about?

The newly revealed audio recordings feature former President Donald Trump expressing his belief that he would have been well-received crowds during the January 6 Capitol riot.

Where were these audio recordings brought to light?

These audio recordings were brought to light in a book ABC News’ Chief Washington Correspondent, Jonathan Karl, titled “Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party.”

What legal battles is Trump currently facing?

Trump is facing various legal battles, including a civil fraud trial brought against him New York Attorney General Letitia James and a Washington, DC federal case concerning 2020 election interference.

Did Trump’s bid for a mistrial in the New York fraud case get approved?

No, the judge denied Trump’s bid for a mistrial, stating that it was “utterly without merit.”

What is the proposed trial date for the Georgia election subversion case?

Fulton County prosecutors have proposed a trial date of August 5 for the Georgia election subversion case against Trump, although the former president opposes the date and has called for a hearing.