Former President Trump Takes Aim at Kim Kardashian in Truth Social Rant

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on reality star Kim Kardashian, labeling her the “world’s most overrated celebrity.” The rant came as a response to a passage in ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s new book, where he claimed that Trump had demanded Kardashian to get “football stars” to visit him at the White House in exchange for commuting the sentences of prisoners she was advocating for.

While the authenticity of the passage is disputed Trump, he did not hold back in his criticism of Kardashian in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. In the post, Trump accused Karl of being a “failed ABC Fake News reporter” and branded Kardashian as “overrated” and “supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House.'”

Kardashian had previously praised Trump’s efforts in criminal justice reform and stood beside him during a press conference in 2019. In response, Trump had complimented Kardashian’s popularity and appearance. However, it appears that their relationship soured after Trump left the White House, with Kardashian reportedly requesting his support for another commutation case, only to be met with hostility and a hang-up.

The back-and-forth between Trump and Kardashian highlights the complex dynamics of celebrity influence in politics. While Kardashian’s efforts in criminal justice reform have been widely recognized, the rift between her and Trump sheds light on the fickle nature of their relationship and the challenges of navigating political and personal interests.

