Trump Faces Consequences for Online Attacks on Court Staff and Family

Former President Donald Trump could face increasingly severe consequences, including fines and potential jail time, if he persists in targeting court staff and family members with online attacks. The recent ruling a New York state appeals court lifts the temporary hold on a gag order that had been imposed on Trump in relation to the civil case involving his Trump Organization properties.

The initial gag order was issued Judge Arthur Engoron in response to baseless and inflammatory claims made Trump on social media, alleging bias on the part of Engoron and his court staff. Recognizing the potential danger these remarks posed to his staff, Judge Engoron ordered Trump to confine his criticisms to the factual aspects of the case and refrain from attacking individuals involved.

Judge Engoron emphasized the unacceptability of personal attacks against court staff, stating, “I will not tolerate them.” Despite fines imposed for violating the order and refusing to remove derogatory online posts, Trump’s lawyers lodged an appeal, leading to the temporary hold on the gag order. The recent ruling the appellate court reinstates the order, indicating that Trump must adhere to its restrictions.

Should Trump persist in targeting the judge, his staff, or his family members on social media, Judge Engoron has stated that further punitive measures may follow. These measures could involve additional fines or even incarceration to safeguard individuals from harm and uphold the integrity of the ongoing case.

Trump’s immediate response to the reinstated order was a series of posts on Truth Social, wherein he criticized Engoron and alleged that the judge’s wife owned an anti-Trump Twitter account. However, Dawn Engoron, the judge’s wife, has categorically denied owning any Twitter account spreading anti-Trump messages.

As the legal battle continues, it remains to be seen whether Trump will comply with the gag order or persist in his online attacks. The consequences of his actions could have far-reaching implications for his case and his personal freedom.

