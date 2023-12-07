Donald Trump: No Dictatorship, Except for Day One

In a recent town hall with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, former President Donald Trump addressed concerns about his authoritarian tendencies if he were to return to the Oval Office in the future. Trump made it clear that while he has no interest in being a dictator, he would exercise absolute power on the first day of his second term for two specific goals.

During the interview, Trump expressed his intentions to “close the border and drill, drill, drill,” emphasizing that other than these issues, he does not consider himself a dictator. This statement comes after weeks of speculation regarding Trump’s proposed second-term approach, with various news outlets questioning his authoritarian inclination. The remarks were swiftly highlighted President Joe Biden’s campaign, using them as evidence of Trump’s alleged intentions.

Biden-Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez issued a statement in response, urging Americans to take Trump’s statement seriously: “Donald Trump has been telling us exactly what he will do if he’s reelected and tonight he said he will be a dictator on day one. Americans should believe him.”

In addition to discussing his own potential return to office, Trump remarked on Biden’s physical and mental health. The former president stated that he doesn’t believe Biden will make it as the Democratic nominee in 2024, citing concerns about his age and abilities. Trump indirectly suggested that California Governor Gavin Newsom could possibly replace Biden, praising Newsom’s performance in a recent debate.

Meanwhile, Biden has addressed questions about his age, asserting that he is physically and mentally capable of fulfilling his duties as president. Despite openly discussing the possibility of not running for reelection if Trump became the Republican nominee, Biden clarified that he does not intend to drop out of the race at present.

As political speculation continues, it remains to be seen what the future holds for both Trump and Biden. Only time will reveal the outcomes of their respective political journeys, and until then, the debates and discussions will undoubtedly continue.