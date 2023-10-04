Judge Imposes Gag Order on Trump in Civil Fraud Trial

A judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial has issued a gag order, prohibiting the former U.S. president and others involved in the case from making any comments about his staff. Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York state court in Manhattan stated that such remarks were “unacceptable” and would not be tolerated. Violations of the gag order could result in serious sanctions, including fines and even jail time.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has accused Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization of inflating asset values over a decade to obtain favorable bank loans and insurance terms, as well as exaggerating Trump’s wealth over $2 billion. If found guilty, the trial could lead to the dismantling of Trump’s business empire as he considers running for president again in 2024.

The gag order was imposed after Trump shared a social media post the judge’s top law clerk posing with Senator Chuck Schumer of New York. Trump referred to the clerk as “Schumer’s girlfriend.” The post was later deleted.

James is seeking at least $250 million in fines, a permanent ban on Trump and his sons from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization. Trump has indicated that he plans to testify during the trial.

The trial, which is expected to last until December, will also address allegations of falsifying business records, insurance fraud, and conspiracy. Several individuals, including the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer and controller, as well as Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, are expected to testify.

Trump is also facing four criminal indictments relating to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, handling of classified documents, and hush money payments. In addition, he is set to face a civil damages trial in January for defamation.

Sources:

– Source article: CBC News

– Definitions:

– Gag order: A court order restricting parties involved in a legal case from publicly discussing certain aspects of the case.

– Civil fraud trial: A legal proceeding that examines allegations of fraud in a civil context, usually involving monetary damages rather than criminal penalties.

– Sanctions: Penalties or punitive measures imposed a court in response to violations of its orders or rules.