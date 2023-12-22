Donald Trump Maintains Strong Lead in Iowa Poll

According to a recent poll released the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom, former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over his rivals in the first voting state of Iowa. With just five weeks remaining before the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Mr. Trump has the support of 51 percent of likely caucusgoers, up from 43 percent in the previous Iowa Poll conducted in October.

Although the field of Republican candidates has significantly narrowed in the past two months, only Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has made slight gains, trailing far behind Trump at 19 percent. Nikki Haley, who had shown promise in the October poll, has not made any further progress and maintains support at 16 percent.

While the three-percentage-point gap between DeSantis and Haley is not statistically significant given the poll’s margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, it suggests that Haley is not surpassing DeSantis in her bid to position herself as the strongest contender against Trump. Additionally, the poll indicates that Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric and radical policy proposals have not turned Republican voters against him, nor has he been affected politically ongoing legal cases against him.

Among the other candidates, entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy and former Governor Chris Christie of New Jersey are virtually tied at 5 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Former Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas holds just 1 percent support, while little-known pastor Ryan Binkley has 0 percent support.

Approximately 46 percent of likely caucusgoers stated that they could still change their minds before the Jan 15 caucuses. As the race intensifies, Trump, DeSantis, and Ramaswamy have planned events in Iowa this week to further engage with voters.

DeSantis, recognizing the significance of a strong showing in Iowa, has been devoting considerable attention to the state and recently launched attack ads against Haley. In contrast, Haley is focusing her efforts on New Hampshire, where she holds the highest-polling alternative position to Trump but remains far behind him in popularity.

As the Iowa caucuses draw nearer, it remains to be seen whether Trump can maintain his lead and secure a significant victory in the key battleground state.