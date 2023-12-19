Federal Appeals Court Upholds Partial Gag Order on Former President Trump in Election-Interference Case

A federal appeals court panel has upheld a partial gag order on former President Donald Trump in his federal election-interference case in Washington, D.C. The three-judge panel determined that certain remarks made Trump “pose a significant and imminent threat to the orderly adjudication” of justice. However, they also concluded that the lower court judge’s gag order was too broad and encroached on speech protected the First Amendment.

Under the appeals court ruling, Trump is permitted to make public statements about the special counsel in the case, Jack Smith, but not about other prosecutors, court staffers, or their family members if those statements were intended to interfere with the progress of the felony case against him. Trump, who is a frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, argued that the gag order violated not only his free speech rights but also the rights of millions of voters.

Judge Patricia Millett, leading the appeals court panel, emphasized that Trump, like any criminal defendant, does not have unlimited rights to speak. The panel’s opinion stated that Trump’s lawyers had misinterpreted Supreme Court precedent and failed to provide meaningful limits on what a defendant could say without violating federal law. The court highlighted instances where Trump had attacked potential witnesses and the consequences of his words, including threatening and intimidating behavior directed at his critics and election officials.

The D.C. Circuit ruling maintains restrictions on Trump and others involved in the case from making disparaging remarks about likely witnesses or court personnel related to the investigation. It also prohibits such statements about court staffers and lower-level prosecutors involved in the upcoming trial, as well as their families. The appeals court stressed that preserving the integrity of the criminal proceedings required immediate action, but acknowledged that Judge Tanya Chutkan’s order was too broad in some aspects.

The court rejected alternatives such as moving the trial outside of the District of Columbia or postponing it beyond the 2024 election, stating that these options would be impractical and burdensome on the justice system. The court emphasized that, despite Trump’s status as a former president and a current candidate, he must be subjected to the same procedures as any other criminal defendant.

In response to the ruling, a spokesman for Trump stated that the court had recognized the unconstitutionality of Judge Chutkan’s overly broad gag order.