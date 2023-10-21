Donald Trump Fined for Violating Gag Order in Civil Fraud Trial

A New York judge has fined former US President Donald Trump $5,000 for violating a gag order in his civil fraud trial. Justice Arthur Engoron warned that any future violations would result in “far more severe” sanctions, including possible imprisonment. The violation occurred when Trump posted on social media attacking the judge’s clerk, and the post remained visible on his campaign website even after an order was issued to take it down.

While the judge acknowledged that the violation appeared inadvertent, he made it clear that future violations would not be tolerated. Engoron stated that additional sanctions could include higher fines and imprisonment. This civil fraud trial was brought New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accuses Trump of inflating his net worth to deceive lenders.

Despite his legal troubles and restrictions on public statements, Trump remains the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the 2024 US election. The gag order, which was issued on October 3, followed a social media post from Trump in which he shared a photo of the judge’s top clerk with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and referred to her as Schumer’s “girlfriend.” The judge deemed comments directed at his staff as unacceptable and inappropriate.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case, defending his asset valuations and emphasizing that banks conducted their own due diligence. The trial has focused on emails and financial documents to determine the validity of Trump’s property valuations. The attorney general’s office argues that these valuations were inflated to satisfy Trump’s desire for a high net worth, while Trump’s attorneys claim they were reasonable and based on his real estate expertise.

In addition to this civil fraud trial, Trump is facing criminal charges in four other cases related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, handling of classified documents, and hush money payments. He also has a civil damages trial scheduled for January in a defamation case. Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty in all of these cases.

Sources:

– Jack Queen and Jasper Ward, Reuters