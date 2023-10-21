Judge Fines Trump for Disparaging Social Media Post

A New York judge has fined former US President Donald Trump $5,000 after a disparaging social media post about a court staffer in his civil fraud case was allowed to remain on his campaign website. Judge Arthur Engoron issued a gag order against Trump after he attacked the judge’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. The post included a picture of Greenfield with Chuck Schumer and linked to her personal Instagram page.

Although the judge did not hold Trump in contempt at this time, he reserved the right to do so in the future, including the possibility of imprisonment, if Trump continues to violate the gag order. Judge Engoron stated that Trump was “way beyond the ‘warning’ stage” and warned that future violations would result in more severe sanctions.

The judge had previously ordered Trump to remove the post and to cease posting about court staff, but it remained on his campaign website for weeks. Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, apologized for the violation and claimed it was unintentional, attributing it to oversight the campaign machinery. The lawyer assured the judge that the post had been taken down.

This ruling comes in the midst of the civil fraud case against Trump, where his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, is set to testify in court next week. The judge had already issued warnings to Trump and his legal team about their behavior in court. The $5,000 fine serves as a reminder that personal attacks on court staff will not be tolerated.

Sources: The Guardian