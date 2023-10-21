New York Judge Fines Trump $5,000 for Violating Gag Order

In a civil fraud trial against former US President Donald Trump, New York Judge Arthur Engoron imposed a $5,000 fine for Trump’s failure to comply with a partial gag order. The judge also warned of possible jail time for future violations.

The fine is to be paid to the New York Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection within the next 10 days. Engoron emphasized that any future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, would result in more severe penalties, including higher financial sanctions, holding Trump in contempt of court, and potentially imprisoning him under New York Judiciary Law.

The gag order was initially issued on October 3 after Trump insulted the judge’s principal law clerk on his Truth Social platform. Although the offending post was removed from Truth Social, it remained on a Trump 2024 campaign website for 17 days. The court requested its removal on Thursday, leading to the fine imposed Engoron.

Despite Trump’s lawyers claiming that the violation was inadvertent, the judge concluded that Trump had still violated the gag order. Engoron expressed concern over the potential consequences of spreading incendiary untruths, which in the current climate have already led to physical harm and worse.

In addition to this civil fraud trial, Trump is also facing accusations, along with his two eldest sons, of inflating the value of Trump Organization’s real estate assets to secure more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

This is not the only gag order Trump has faced. A federal judge presiding over his upcoming trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election also imposed a partial gag order. Trump is prohibited from publicly attacking prosecutors, court staff, or potential witnesses ahead of the trial scheduled to take place in Washington in March 2024.

