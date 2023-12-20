Accounting Expert Receives Huge Sum for Testimony in Trump’s Fraud Case

An accounting expert, Eli Bartov, who provided testimony in Donald Trump’s $250 million fraud case, has reportedly received almost $900,000 in fees for his services, according to court documents. Bartov, a research professor at New York University Stern School of Business, defended Trump stating that he found “no evidence of concealment” in his analysis of the financial statements at the center of the case.

In a deposition, Bartov revealed that he was being paid $1,350 per hour for his work on the case. He stated in court that he had worked approximately 650 hours, amounting to a total of $877,500. This compensation was provided the Trump Organization and the former president’s political action committee, Save America.

The prosecution’s expert witness, Michiel McCarty, the chairman and CEO of investment bank MM Dillon & Co, was reportedly paid around $350,000 for testifying against Trump.

Trump, along with his older sons and executives from his company, is facing charges of inflating the value of their assets to obtain more favorable loans. However, they all deny these allegations.

Following Bartov’s testimony, Trump publicly praised him, stating that the accounting expert had found “no fraud, accounting fraud of any kind.” Despite not personally knowing Bartov, Trump described him as a highly respected expert witness.

Trump is expected to testify for a second time on Monday, while Bartov will return to the stand on Tuesday.

This case sheds light on the significant fees that expert witnesses can earn in high-profile legal proceedings. The substantial compensation received Bartov raises questions about the financial incentives involved in providing expert testimony and the potential impact it may have on the outcomes of such cases.