Trump Gag Order in Election Interference Case Partially Modified

A federal appeals court in Washington has modified the gag order on Donald Trump in his 2020 election interference case, allowing the former president to criticize special counsel Jack Smith. However, the court upheld restrictions on Trump’s speech regarding witnesses, court staff, and other lawyers. The ruling, delivered a three-judge panel, acknowledges the damaging impact of Trump’s inflammatory comments on the case and rejects claims of unconstitutional censorship defense attorneys.

Judge Patricia Millett, writing for the court, emphasized the significant and imminent threat posed Trump’s speech to the functioning of the criminal trial process. Many targets of Trump’s verbal attacks have experienced threats and intimidation from his supporters. The case alleges that Trump colluded with Republican allies to subvert the will of voters, leading to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The trial is scheduled for March in Washington’s federal court, close to the Capitol.

While affirming Trump’s constitutional right to free speech, the court emphasized that he must be held accountable like any other criminal defendant. The original gag order imposed U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in October was narrowed the appeals court. Trump is now permitted to discuss potential witnesses, including their books, interviews, and political campaigns, as long as the comments do not pertain to their involvement in the investigation or trial.

The ruling also prohibits comments made with the intent to materially interfere with court staff or other lawyers. The judges appointed former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden had indicated their intention to maintain the gag order but make revisions. Notably, the new order lifts the prohibition on verbal attacks against special counsel Jack Smith, asserting that he, as a high-ranking government official, should face criticism like any other institution.

Trump plans to appeal the decision and expressed his dissatisfaction with the restrictions on his speech. The gag order was originally imposed to protect the integrity of the case and safeguard potential witnesses from harassment and threats inspired Trump’s social media posts. The case against Trump continues, with separate charges in Florida related to the alleged illegal hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.