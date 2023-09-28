Former President Trump Criticizes Republican Opponents on Social Media

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media account to express his disdain for his 2024 Republican opponents, choosing not to participate in the recent presidential primary debate. Trump targeted former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both of whom had criticized him during the debate. Christie even suggested that the party should drop Trump as its candidate. DeSantis challenged Trump to appear on the debate stage, emphasizing that voters have a right to hear from all potential White House contenders.

In response to the debate, the Trump campaign called on the Republican National Committee (RNC) to cease organizing further primary debates, stating that they are “boring and inconsequential.” The campaign cited poll numbers showing Trump with a significant lead in the primary election and a ten-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election. While this particular poll has faced criticism, the numbers align with national polling data regarding Trump’s position among his fellow Republicans.

Trump opted for a prime-time speech at a Detroit auto parts factory as a diversion, similar to his previous strategy during the first Republican debate last month. Despite his decision to skip the debates, Trump maintained his frontrunner status, with DeSantis trailing far behind. The outcome of Wednesday’s debate performance could have an impact on donor support for the candidates. Despite his strong polling numbers, Trump faces an atypically busy campaign season due to four separate criminal indictments. This may result in considerable time spent in courtrooms next year.

In a civil case against Trump in New York, a judge recently ruled against him, finding that he had committed fraud while building his real estate empire. The decision resulted in Trump losing control of some of his properties in New York, prompting him to deem it an “un-American” and “very sad day.”

Although few of Trump’s rivals have openly condemned his alleged lawbreaking, some cracks began to form in the support on Wednesday.