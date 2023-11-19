Donald Trump Criticizes New York Judge’s Clerk Amid Gag Order Pause

Former US president Donald Trump has voiced his criticism towards a top clerk of a New York judge following the pause of a gag order that prevented Trump from publicly discussing court staff during his civil fraud trial. Justice Arthur Engoron had instituted the gag order in October after Trump shared a photo of his top clerk on social media. Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, took to his Truth Social platform to express his disapproval of the clerk, describing them as “politically biased and out of control.”

The gag order was temporarily halted an appeals court, but Trump has already been fined $15,000 for violating it twice. Engoron has cautioned that further breaches could result in more severe consequences, potentially including imprisonment. Trump, along with his two adult sons and 10 of his companies, is facing accusations from New York Attorney General Letitia James of inflating his net worth billions of dollars in order to secure more favorable deals from lenders and insurers. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has accused James and Engoron of political bias and interference in the election.

Engoron has previously ruled that Trump engaged in fraud, and the ongoing trial is primarily focused on determining the extent of damages. James is seeking fines of at least $250 million and a ban on Trump and his sons from New York commercial real estate. The trial is expected to continue until mid-December and is just one of the many legal troubles Trump is facing as he prepares to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election. Despite these challenges, Trump maintains a significant lead over his Republican rivals, as indicated various opinion polls.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a gag order?

A gag order is a legal directive that restricts individuals involved in a legal case from speaking publicly or discussing certain matters related to the case.

2. What is civil fraud?

Civil fraud refers to a situation where someone deceives or misleads another person or entity, resulting in financial harm or loss.

3. Who is Letitia James?

Letitia James is the Attorney General of New York. As an elected Democrat, she has accused Trump of fraud and is leading the lawsuit against him.

4. What is Truth Social?

Truth Social is a social media platform launched Donald Trump as an alternative to mainstream platforms. It aims to provide a platform for conservative voices.