Donald Trump Pays Tribute to His Late Sister Maryanne Trump Barry

Donald Trump expressed his heartfelt condolences on Tuesday following the passing of his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who died at the age of 86. While acknowledging her beauty and intellect, Trump also lamented the relentless scrutiny she faced from the media after he assumed the presidency in 2016.

Barry, who retired from her position as a federal judge in 2019, came under investigation regarding the Trump family’s tax affairs, leading to allegations of involvement in tax avoidance schemes. Her death occurred at her residence in New York City’s Upper East Side.

In his message on Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social media platform, he described his sister as a remarkable woman, exemplifying elegance and intelligence. Barry’s achievements included serving as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, just below the US Supreme Court.

While it was already known that Barry’s initial judicial appointment under Ronald Reagan was facilitated Roy Cohn, Donald Trump’s former lawyer with organized crime connections, her subsequent appointments Bill Clinton in 1999 and her assumption of senior status in 2011 were independent of Cohn’s influence.

Trump acknowledged that his sister’s life had been largely free of problems until his presidential campaign. He criticized what he referred to as the merciless attacks unleashed the “Fake News” and others, leaving Barry feeling unable to defend herself due to her position. These ongoing attacks persisted throughout the years from 2016 until her retirement.

In 2018, the New York Times reported that Maryanne Trump Barry’s tax disclosure form played a pivotal role in uncovering details about Donald Trump’s previously undisclosed taxes. The form revealed a significant contribution from All County Building Supply & Maintenance, an obscure family-owned company.

Following her retirement, Barry’s niece, Mary L Trump, who is known for her criticism of Donald Trump, released recordings in which her aunt candidly expressed her disapproval of the former president. Barry criticized Trump for his lack of reading, his incessant tweeting and lying, as well as his inconsistency and lack of preparation.

Despite facing multiple criminal charges, including those related to election subversion, Donald Trump continues to dominate polling for the Republican presidential nomination. However, he refrained from commenting on his sister’s passing on Monday. In his tribute, Trump expressed gratitude for the recognition of his sister’s intellect and praised her contributions as a judge, while emphasizing her significance as a beloved member of his family.