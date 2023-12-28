New Article: Donald Trump Continues to Push Controversial Immigration Policies

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to keep him on Michigan’s ballot for the 2024 Presidential Election, former President Donald Trump has taken to social media to reaffirm his anti-immigrant stance. Trump celebrated the court’s decision on Truth Social, stating that the “attempt to take the leading Candidate…off the ballot…has failed.” He continued to claim that similar attempts to challenge his position have also failed across the country, with Colorado being the only state to fall victim to the alleged scheme.

Meanwhile, while Trump’s absence from the Trump family Christmas at Mar-a-Lago raised eyebrows, an explanation has been provided. Sources close to Melania Trump have stated that she spent Christmas with her ailing mother, emphasizing her dedication to her family.

In a separate development, a foul ad released the anti-Trump political action committee, The Lincoln Project, has escalated claims that Donald Trump smells. The ad, titled “#TrumpSmells,” features scenes of waste, dung, and garbage, accompanied coughs, sniffles, and vomiting sounds. Comedian Kathy Griffin can be heard saying, “The Donald has a distinct smell. It’s like body odor with a scented makeup product.” The ad uses these claims to further criticize the former president.

These developments come amidst other news related to Trump, with UFC fighter Colby Covington blaming his recent loss on rigged results due to his support for Trump. Additionally, the Department of Justice has asked a judge to prevent Trump from injecting politics into an upcoming trial related to the 2020 election.

Despite these controversies and legal challenges, Trump remains a prominent figure in American politics. His continued anti-immigrant rhetoric and controversial actions only contribute to the ongoing debates surrounding immigration policies in the United States.