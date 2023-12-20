Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from Holding Office Again

In a groundbreaking ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified former President Donald J. Trump from holding office again due to his involvement in the insurrection that took place on January 6th, 2021. The court cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies individuals who engage in insurrection against the Constitution after taking an oath to support it. This ruling marks the first time that a state court has applied this provision to Mr. Trump.

The ruling directs the Colorado secretary of state to exclude Trump’s name from the state’s Republican primary ballot, effectively preventing him from running for office in Colorado in the future. While the ruling only applies to one state, legal experts believe that it could compel the U.S. Supreme Court to make a decision regarding this issue on a national scale.

Trump’s campaign has announced its intention to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices of the Colorado Supreme Court have anticipated this move placing their ruling on hold until January 4th. If Trump files an appeal before that date, the hold will remain in place until the Supreme Court makes a decision.

The potential impact of this ruling extends beyond Trump’s political future. It raises questions about his immunity from criminal prosecution for actions he took while in office, as well as the extent of his obstruction charge related to the events of January 6th. The U.S. Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority and is already under significant political pressure, will be tasked with addressing these matters.

This ruling in Colorado is not without controversy. Trump’s campaign and Republican officials have criticized the decision, alleging that it is politically motivated and undermines the right of Colorado voters to choose their preferred candidate. However, proponents of the ruling argue that it is necessary to protect democracy and ensure that individuals who engage in insurrection are held accountable.

As this case unfolds, it highlights the highly charged atmosphere surrounding the 2024 election and the influence of the courts in shaping its outcome. The U.S. Supreme Court will have the opportunity to make a pivotal decision that could have far-reaching implications for the future of American democracy.