Title: Florida Couples File Lawsuits After Being Defrauded Bank and Title Company

Summary: Two southwest Florida couples are seeking justice after falling victim to a scam that resulted in the loss of nearly one million dollars. The DeCaros and the Allens both thought they were making legitimate transactions with Truist Bank and Heights Title Services, respectively. However, unknown fraudsters hacked into the communication channels and deceived the couples into wiring money to fraudulent accounts. Despite efforts to recover the funds, the majority of the money remains missing. Lawsuits have been filed against the title company and the bank, alleging negligence and a failure to ensure secure transactions. Truist Bank is also facing multiple complaints from other individuals who have experienced unauthorized transactions and security concerns. The couples, along with others affected, are hoping for answers and resolutions to prevent further exploitation.

