Truist Securities Analyst Sets New Price Target for Meta Platforms Inc.

Truist Securities analyst Robert Zeller has expressed his optimism for the future of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) reiterating a Buy rating and setting a new price target of $390. This represents an increase from the previous target of $340. Truist Securities has consistently held a positive outlook on META since at least July 2023.

While various analysts surveyed Capital IQ have differing opinions on META’s price target, with estimates ranging from $80 to $380, Zeller’s projection stands out. As of September 21, 2023, META’s current price exceeds the range predicted Zeller, sitting at $302.50.

META has garnered significant attention from analysts, who closely monitor and analyze its performance. However, it is important to note that the opinions, estimates, and forecasts provided these analysts are solely their own and do not reflect the viewpoints, predictions, or projections of META or its management.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is a company that operates as a holding company for Facebook, Inc., Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms. As of October 2, 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. had a consensus price target of $251.07, with a low estimate of $105.00 and a high estimate of $466.00. It is important for investors to consider multiple viewpoints and conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

