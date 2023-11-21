Cricket Unites Political Parties in India’s World Cup 2023 Final

In a heartwarming display of unity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress engaged in friendly banter on social media during the highly-anticipated India Vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 final. Showing their support for Team India, the BJP tweeted, “Come on Team India. We believe in you,” with the Congress playfully responding, “True that! JEETEGA INDIA.”

This unexpected exchange between the rival political parties on their social media platforms received positive feedback from users. Many appreciated how cricket managed to unite the otherwise staunch rivals. However, some observers suggested that the Congress’ use of “JEETEGA INDIA” might have carried a political subtext, referencing their INDIA bloc.

The friendly banter between the BJP and the Congress highlights the power of sports to transcend political differences and bring people together. Cricket, often referred to as a unifying force in India, has once again demonstrated its ability to bridge political gaps and foster a sense of camaraderie among citizens.

Earlier in the day, prominent leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media to extend their best wishes to the Indian cricket team. Their messages of support further reinforced the importance of cricket in the nation’s collective consciousness.

This lighthearted exchange serves as a reminder that, beyond the realm of politics, national pride and the love for cricket can unite people from all walks of life. It showcases the power of sports to bring about a shared sense of joy, irrespective of political affiliations or differences.

