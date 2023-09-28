True Detective: Night Country HBO Max Release Date and Details

The highly anticipated release of True Detective Season 4, officially known as ‘True Detective: Night Country’, on HBO Max is just around the corner. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the chance to stream the TV series, which is set in Alaska and follows Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men from the Tsalal Arctic Research Station.

Created Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective first premiered on HBO in 2014 and has since captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and compelling characters. The release date for True Detective: Night Country on HBO Max is set for January 14, 2023.

This season consists of six episodes and boasts an impressive lineup of producers, including Jodie Foster, Barry Jenkins, and Woody Harrelson, among others. Foster and Kali Reis star as Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively, while the supporting cast includes Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Christopher Eccleston, to name a few.

Viewers can catch True Detective: Night Country on HBO Max starting from 9:00 P.M. ET/PM on January 14, 2023. Current HBO Max subscribers will have access to stream the series as soon as it airs.

The official synopsis of True Detective: Night Country hints at a dark and chilling mystery as the detectives delve into their own demons and uncover haunting truths beneath the icy landscape of Ennis, Alaska.

Sources:

– The Hollywood Reporter

– Deadline