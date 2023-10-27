WhatsApp Transforms Icon for Halloween Season with Simple Trick

Just in time for the scariest season of the year, WhatsApp has unveiled a simple trick that allows users to change the main icon of the messaging application from the traditional green telephone to a spooky Halloween pumpkin. With over 2 billion users and a daily flow of more than 100 billion messages, WhatsApp is expected to be one of the platforms where people will proudly display their costumes and immerse themselves in frightful stories. Those who utilize this hack to change the icon to a Halloween symbol are destined to become the envy of their friends.

WhatsApp, the world’s most famous instant messaging system, has introduced a user-friendly process for switching to the Halloween-themed icon. However, it’s crucial to note that the process requires the download of an external app called Nova Launcher, which has received high ratings from users with 4.2 stars and over 50 million downloads. Unfortunately, this WhatsApp trick is exclusively designed for Android smartphones; individuals with iPhones or other platforms will not be able to take advantage of this tutorial.

Nova Launcher, available on the Google PlayStore, is an application that allows Android users to customize their phone’s interface adding new icons, wallpapers, and more. This application serves as the key tool for changing WhatsApp’s traditional icon.

To transform the WhatsApp logo on your Android device, follow these steps:

1. Download the Nova Launcher application for Android.

2. Once installed and opened, customize the icon style, animations, and gestures according to your preferences.

3. Find a Halloween pumpkin image to use as your new WhatsApp icon.

4. Ensure that the image is in PNG format and preferably transparent.

5. Download the image and tap on the WhatsApp icon.

6. Press “Edit,” select “Applications,” and choose “Photos.”

7. Select the previously downloaded Halloween pumpkin image.

8. Voila! Your WhatsApp icon will now be a Halloween pumpkin.

By following these instructions, you will be able to enjoy the Halloween season with a festive twist on your favorite messaging app. Embrace the spooky spirit and impress your friends with your unique WhatsApp logo!

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I change the WhatsApp icon on an iPhone?

Unfortunately, this particular WhatsApp icon trick is only applicable to Android smartphones. iPhone users will not be able to utilize this feature.

Is Nova Launcher a safe application to download?

Nova Launcher is a highly rated application with a large number of downloads, making it a reliable choice. However, it is always recommended to download apps from trusted sources such as the Google PlayStore to ensure safety and security.

Can I undo the WhatsApp icon change?

Yes, if you decide to revert to the original green telephone icon, simply uninstall the Nova Launcher app from your Android device.