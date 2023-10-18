How to Recover Deleted Messages on WhatsApp

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to retrieve a deleted message on WhatsApp, we have the solution for you. This trick will help you recover deleted texts on the most popular instant messaging app, which boasts over 2 billion users worldwide.

Whether you or the contact you were chatting with deleted the message accidentally or on purpose, there are a few options to recover your conversations using these WhatsApp tricks. They may be a bit laborious, but they are worth it and the most effective way to get back those important messages.

The first alternative we offer does not require any additional apps, but it will take the most time because you will need to delete and reinstall WhatsApp. However, there is an important condition that you must bear in mind, which we will explain in the following guide:

Open WhatsApp on your phone. Verify that the message or conversation has been deleted, but it is crucial that you remember the estimated time of deletion. Go to: Settings – Chats – Chat Backup. In order to proceed and recover the deleted message, it is essential to understand that if the message was deleted before your last backup, you will not be able to recover it. Once confirmed that you deleted the message after your backup, simply uninstall the application. Open Google Play or the App Store, depending on your phone’s operating system, and download WhatsApp again. Enter your phone number, enter the verification code sent to you, and restore the backup.

If you find the above process too complicated, there is a second alternative. However, we must inform you that this option requires a third-party app, but it will be faster. Therefore, we suggest using any of the following available tools for iOS and/or Android:

Tenorshare UltData (iOS and Android): Recognized as the best WhatsApp data recovery software on the market. It allows you to restore deleted chats, even without a backup and without rooting your device.

UltData app (Android): A WhatsApp media recovery application that helps you recover photos, videos, and audio files without a computer and without rooting your device.

iSkysoft Android Data Recovery: Capable of recovering all WhatsApp data, including accidentally deleted chats.

Recuva (Android): A free app that allows you to recover WhatsApp quickly. It can also recover audio files, photos, videos, and other types of files.

iMobie PhoneRescue (iOS): Another good tool for recovering all critical lost data.

These tools provide alternative methods to retrieve deleted messages on WhatsApp. Choose the one that suits you best and regain access to your important conversations.

Sources: None