How to Change Text Color to Blue in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most widely used messaging apps worldwide, with over 2 billion monthly active users. However, despite its popularity, many users complain about the app’s limited customization options for chats. One common complaint is the inability to change the color of message text, which is always black on a white or green background. But what if we told you there’s a simple trick that’s gone viral, allowing you to send messages in blue text on WhatsApp?

To achieve a style change in your WhatsApp chats, you don’t need to rely on famous emojis, stickers, or GIFs. With a free app called Bluewords, available for both Android and iOS, you can change the color of your text to blue in a very straightforward way. Simply download the app, open it, select the desired style (in this case, blue), and type your message. Then, copy and paste it into WhatsApp. It’s that easy.

The result is a message in blue that will catch the attention of your friends and family. Additionally, you can combine different styles and colors to create more original and fun messages. You can use italics, capital letters, inverted letters, or symbols. Other colors like red, green, or purple are also available.

But that’s not all. Bluewords also offers other tricks to personalize your messages on WhatsApp. For example, you can write invisible messages that can only be read when selected. You can also write strikethrough, underlined, or shadowed messages. Furthermore, you can create your own styles and fonts using the customization option.

Bluewords is a useful and fun app to give your WhatsApp conversations a different touch. If you want to try it, simply download it from your mobile app store and follow the steps we’ve provided. You’ll be amazed the results and leave your contacts in awe.

What are you waiting for to send messages in blue on WhatsApp? Download Bluewords now and start enjoying it!

