Deck Your Apps with Christmas Spirit: How to Customize WhatsApp Icons for the Holiday Season

The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you’re someone who loves this time of year, you’re probably already getting into the festive spirit. And what better way to spread some Christmas cheer than customizing your WhatsApp icon with a Santa hat? In this article, we’ll show you a simple trick to give your WhatsApp icon a festive makeover.

Before we dive into the steps, here’s what you’ll need: a PNG image of a Santa hat and the Nova Launcher app installed on your device. Once you have these ready, you can proceed with decorating your WhatsApp icon.

1. Open the Nova Launcher app on your device and select the WhatsApp icon.

2. A new configuration page will open. Choose the option that says “Edit” and then “Apps.”

3. Select the Santa hat image that you previously downloaded. Adjust the size according to your preferences.

4. Once you’ve resized the Santa hat, you can preview how it looks with the WhatsApp icon. If you’re satisfied, click “Done.”

5. After completing this step, you will see the modification on your WhatsApp icon.

Now that your WhatsApp icon is ready to spread the Christmas spirit, you can apply similar changes to icons of other apps on your phone. But why stop there? You can also customize the keyboard and wallpaper of your WhatsApp conversations with holiday-themed images.

To change the wallpaper, open the WhatsApp app, go to the three dots in the upper-right corner, select “Settings,” then “Chats,” and finally “Wallpaper.” Choose a vertical Christmas image that you like and set it as the background.

Next, let’s change the keyboard background. Open any chat, tap the text input bar, select the gear icon at the top, choose “Theme,” then “My themes.” Select the horizontal Christmas image you downloaded and adjust it to fit your keyboard’s default size. Once you’re done, customize the brightness and click “Done.”

Now your phone is all decked out for the holiday season. Don’t forget to share this trick with your loved ones, so they can join in the festive fun too!

FAQ

Can I use this trick on other apps besides WhatsApp?

Definitely! You can use the Nova Launcher app to customize icons for various apps on your phone.

Are there any specific image formats I need for customizing my icons?

For this particular trick, you’ll need a PNG image of a Santa hat. However, different apps and launchers might have specific requirements for icon customization.

Can I customize the keyboard and wallpaper of my phone without using Nova Launcher?

Nova Launcher is one of many launcher apps that offer extensive customization options. However, depending on your device and operating system, you may have alternative ways to personalize your keyboard and wallpaper.