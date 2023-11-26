WhatsApp: Tips and Tricks to Protect Your Privacy

WhatsApp is known for its user-friendly features that enhance communication and interaction among users. However, there are certain functions that have received mixed reviews from the community. One such feature is the ability to see when a contact is typing a message, which some users find intrusive and prefer to keep private.

If you’re one of those who want to hide this information on the platform, there are a few simple tricks you can try. While these tricks are not official, they are easy to implement and might have crossed your mind at some point.

One method is to utilize another application. You can draft your message on a different platform or a digital notepad tool. Once you’ve composed your message, simply copy and paste it into the WhatsApp chat. This way, you can send your message without worrying about your contact knowing that you’re typing. However, be prepared for the extra time it may take as you switch between apps.

Another technique involves using the “Airplane Mode” function on your device. Simply access the quick settings on your device swiping down from the top of the screen and select “Airplane Mode.” With this mode activated, you can open WhatsApp, compose your message, and send it. Remember to disable Airplane Mode to connect to Wi-Fi or your mobile data. However, keep in mind that the timestamp of your message may reflect the time it was sent while in Airplane Mode, rather than when you originally typed it.

In response to user feedback, WhatsApp has provided an option to hide your “Online” status directly within the app. To do so, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner.

2. Select “Settings” and then “Privacy.”

3. Choose the option “Last Seen and Online” to configure your preferences.

4. WhatsApp offers different visibility options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “Nobody.” You can select the option that best suits your privacy requirements.

Keep in mind that if you choose to hide your “Online” status or “Last Seen” from your contacts, you will also be unable to view this information for other users.

By employing these tips and tricks, you can take control of your privacy on WhatsApp and determine how much information you want to share with your contacts. Remember to prioritize your comfort and security when using any messaging application.

FAQ

Can I hide the typing indicator on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can hide the typing indicator on WhatsApp composing your message in another app or using the Airplane Mode function while typing.

How do I hide the “Online” status on WhatsApp?

To hide your “Online” status on WhatsApp, go to Settings, Privacy, and select the visibility option that suits your preferences.

If I hide my “Online” status, can I still see when others are online?

No, if you choose to hide your “Online” status, you will also be unable to see when others are online. WhatsApp considers it a reciprocal action to maintain privacy.