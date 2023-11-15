WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called “Channels” that aimed to enhance content distribution among large communities. However, many users have not been pleased with this function and have even requested its removal. In this article, we will show you how to switch back to the classic view of WhatsApp Status.

To begin, navigate to the “Updates” tab. Here, you will notice that the statuses are displayed horizontally, as the channels now occupy the majority of the tab.

Next, you will need to unfollow each channel individually. To do this, simply tap on the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner and select “Unfollow.”

After that, temporarily switch to another tab within WhatsApp, and then return to the “Updates” tab. You will now see that the statuses reappear in vertical form. If they do not appear, simply close the application and reopen it.

And there you have it! This is how you can switch back to the classic view of WhatsApp Status. However, it is important to note that the “Channels” recommendations will continue to appear, and joining any channel will cause the statuses to be displaced once again.

FAQ:

Q: Will the “Channels” recommendations still appear after switching back to the classic view?

A: Yes, the “Channels” recommendations will continue to appear even after switching back to the classic view.

Q: What happens if I join a channel?

A: If you join a channel, the statuses will once again be displaced.