How to Convert Voice Messages to Text in WhatsApp

Sending voice messages instead of text messages on WhatsApp can be a quick and convenient way to communicate. However, there may be situations where you are unable to listen to these voice messages. In such cases, you have the option to easily convert the voice messages to text. The best part is that this function can be done completely free of charge, although you will need to download another app to do so. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to transcribe a WhatsApp voice message to text effortlessly, allowing you to read the contents of the message.

For iPhone users, you can use an app called Voicepop. Download it using this link. Android users, on the other hand, can utilize an app called Transcriber for WhatsApp. Use this link to download it.

Once the app is installed, grant the necessary permissions for accessing the microphone and notifications from your WhatsApp. Then, open the app and select the voice message you want to transcribe. Share the voice message with the app and select an application to open it with. The app will then transcribe the voice message into text.

Note that the accuracy of the transcription may depend on the clarity of the audio and the speed of speech. Once the transcription is complete, you can read the text message without having to play the audio on WhatsApp.

There are other transcription services available as well, such as TranscribeMe. It detects all the words, pauses, punctuation, and questions in the audio. You can add the TranscribeMe phone number (+54 9 11 534-95987) to your contacts and start a conversation to automatically transcribe WhatsApp audios forwarding them to the bot.

Converting voice messages to text in WhatsApp can be extremely useful in situations where you are unable to listen to them. By following these steps, you can easily transcribe voice messages and read their contents.

