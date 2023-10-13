Troye Sivan Opens Up About His Music, Growth, and Dancing

Troye Sivan has always been comfortable being open and vulnerable with his audience. From his groundbreaking coming out video in 2013 to his continued sharing of personal experiences through music and performance, Sivan has created a deep connection with his fans.

While he gained initial popularity on YouTube, Sivan soon transitioned from social media to pursue a career in music and acting. He released two albums, “Blue Neighborhood” in 2015 and “Bloom” in 2018, and appeared in various movies and TV shows. More recently, he starred in the controversial HBO show “The Idol.” However, now that the show has ended, Sivan has shifted his focus back to music and social media.

On platforms like TikTok, where he has a following of over three million, Sivan fearlessly shares personal stories and interests. He has even collaborated with K-pop star Hyunjin of Stray Kids on a remix of his single “Rush.” Sivan’s newest album, “Something to Give Each Other,” is a collection of experiences rather than solely a breakup album, as initially intended.

The album takes listeners on a journey through Sivan’s emotions over the past few years. From joyful and passionate highs to somber and introspective lows, Sivan’s music is a reflection of his genuine feelings. The standout track, “One of Your Girls,” showcases his longing for someone who doesn’t reciprocate his affection.

In an interview with TIME, Sivan discusses how his personal experiences shape his music and content creation. He embraces his role as a content creator and finds comfort in platforms like TikTok, where he can express himself freely. Sivan also shares his newfound love for dancing, which he incorporates into his live performances and music videos, and how it has brought him a sense of confidence and joy.

Sivan often collaborates with singer and co-writer Leland, who he describes as a great friend and creative partner. Their collaboration brings a depth of emotion and authenticity to his music.

Through his openness and growth as an artist, Troye Sivan continues to connect with his audience on a profound level. His music provides a space for exploration of personal experiences, and his embrace of social media allows for genuine connection and self-expression.

