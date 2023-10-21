Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch Heat Things Up on TikTok

Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch are giving their fans more than just a steamy music video. Following the release of the “One Of Your Girls” music video, the two musicians have taken their flirtatious banter to TikTok, leaving fans in a frenzy.

“One of Your Girls,” a track from Sivan’s latest album, Something to Give Each Other, features a seductive Ross Lynch sporting nothing but low-waisted, unbuttoned jeans. As if that wasn’t enough, Sivan joins in, donning a blonde wig, a white dress, and knee-high boots. The video is a visual feast, making it hard for fans to choose who to focus on.

Building on the success of the music video, Sivan and Lynch have shared playful moments on TikTok that have sent fans into a frenzy. Sivan posted a video with a heart-eyed filter, teasing that Lynch said yes and is available to shoot. Lynch then duets with Sivan, capturing his playful energy as he jumps around on a beach.

But the real sauciness comes from Sivan’s behind-the-scenes videos. In these clips, he flirts with Lynch openly, causing fans to swoon and blush. From sharing romantic moments in broad daylight to watching Lynch do push-ups from the makeup chair, Sivan is keeping the heat alive.

Fans can’t seem to get enough of the chemistry between Sivan and Lynch, eagerly awaiting more content from their favorite musicians. With their playful exchanges on TikTok, these two heartthrobs are sure to keep fans entertained and wanting more.

Sources:

– Caitlynn McDaniel, “Troye Sivan and Ross Lynch are Flirting on TikTok,” [source]