Troy Trojans Show Dominance in Season Opener

Published 2:26 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

The Troy Trojans (1-0) kicked off the 2023-2024 men’s basketball season with an impressive 92-47 victory over the Fort Lauderdale Eagles (0-3) on Monday. From the moment the game started, it was clear that Troy was the superior team, as they quickly took the lead and never let it go.

Troy’s defensive prowess was on full display, as they held Fort Lauderdale to a dismal 31.4 percent shooting and forced 20 turnovers. The Trojans also dominated the boards, outrebounding their opponents 46-29. Coach Scott Cross was pleased with his team’s performance, especially their ability to create scoring opportunities through their defense.

In terms of individual performances, transfer Tayton Conerway made an impressive debut for Troy, leading the team in scoring with 15 points and showcasing his defensive skills with four steals. Christyon Eugene also made his presence known with 11 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

The Trojans’ depth was apparent as well, with freshman Myles Rigsby making a strong college debut, contributing 11 points, four rebounds, and one steal. Rigsby and his brother Marcus Rigsby Jr. provided an exciting moment for fans with a pair of alley-oops during the game.

Looking ahead, Troy faces a tough challenge as they hit the road to take on Ohio in the first game of the MAC-SBC Challenge on Wednesday, Nov. 8. With their strong start to the season, the Trojans will be looking to build on their momentum and continue their winning ways.

