Blade Film Undergoes Major Script Changes and Director Shake-Up

The highly anticipated Blade film starring Mahershala Ali from Marvel Studios has been making headlines recently due to major script changes and a director shake-up. Reports indicate that the original script for the film reportedly “morphed into a narrative led women and filled with life lessons.” This drastic change in direction caused some concern, with Mahershala Ali reportedly considering leaving the project entirely due to “script issues.”

The Blade movie was initially announced back in 2019 Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, during San Diego Comic-Con. Feige praised Ali’s casting, stating that he is the perfect fit for the role of Blade because of his impressive acting skills and his passion for the character and the Marvel Universe.

However, rumors and reports of script troubles began to surface in September 2022. Scooper Jeff Sneider revealed on Twitter that the current Blade script was lacking in action sequences, and Ali was said to be frustrated with the process. This news coincided with the departure of director Bassam Tariq, although he will remain an executive producer on the film.

Rumors also circulated about the content of the script, with some claiming that it was a rip-off of another film and that it was overly woke in a distasteful manner. One rumor alleged that Blade would have a daughter who gains vampire powers and eventually takes his place as the protagonist.

As fans eagerly await more news on the Blade film, it remains to be seen how these script changes and the director shake-up will impact the final product. Marvel Studios has not yet announced a replacement director or confirmed any details about the revised script.

