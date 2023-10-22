The Lethal Power of Social Media Trolls: A Growing Threat

Social media trolls, also known as “supari killers,” have become a dangerous force, emerging like a swarm of locusts with every crisis or upheaval. They thrive on discord and chaos, leveraging these events to sow seeds of hatred and division. The recent rise in hate crimes and extremist ideologies is a testament to their influence.

One tragic example highlights the extent of their malevolence. In Chicago, a six-year-old Palestinian-American child was brutally murdered, with the attacker venting communal and racial abuse during the assault. This shocking incident has left Americans in disbelief. Hate crimes have seen an alarming 11.6% increase in the US this year alone, and experts warn that this trend may continue.

Trolls use incidents like this to magnify the threat to specific communities, stoking fears of majoritarianism. The ongoing bloodshed in Gaza only adds fuel to their fire, allowing them to manipulate facts to suit their narratives. For instance, the recent assassination of a French schoolteacher a Chechen immigrant is being linked to the situation in Gaza. Trolls misrepresent statistical reports and exploit sensitivities to sow discord and hatred among different communities.

This rise in extremism has paved the way for the resurgence of neo-Nazism, with people of various races and religions becoming targets of racially motivated attacks. Hindu temples in Western countries and Sikh individuals in America have fallen victim to rising levels of Islamophobia. The spreading venom of hatred leaves no room for discernment or differentiation among different communities.

Moreover, this problem is not confined to the Western world alone. Even communist China has not been immune to the influence of hate crimes. Recently, a young man in Beijing attacked an Israeli diplomat, allegedly motivated the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In India, hate crimes are not explicitly recognized in the Indian Panel Code, which means it is not systematically tracked the National Crime Records Bureau. However, instances such as attacks on alleged cow smugglers, incidents arising from mutual conflicts, and deadly incidents in the name of witchcraft demonstrate the ominous presence of hate crimes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly condemned such acts, but trolls persistently try to manipulate public opinion, especially during crucial moments like elections.

To combat this growing threat, it is crucial to recognize the power of our own culture. Just as historically, on Vijay Dashami, effigies of Ravana, a symbol of sin, are burned as a symbolic cleansing, we must collectively reject and rebuff the efforts of social media trolls. It is time for introspection, courage, and a united front against these malevolent forces.