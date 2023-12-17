Marcus Stroman Sparks Speculation of Potential Return to Blue Jays

Former Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman has ignited rumors of a possible reunion with his former team. Stroman, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Toronto, recently posted a picture from outside the Rogers Centre on his Instagram account. While it remains unclear whether he is in town for a visit to the club or for another reason, Blue Jays fans can’t help but wonder if a return is on the horizon.

Stroman was drafted the Blue Jays in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft, making history as the first player from the University of Duke to be selected in the first round. After leaving Toronto in 2019 when he was traded to the New York Mets, Stroman expressed dissatisfaction with the organization and caused controversy in the clubhouse. However, time has passed since then, and if Stroman is indeed meeting with the team, it is possible that any lingering bad blood between the two parties may have dissipated.

While the speculation of Stroman’s potential return to the Blue Jays excites Toronto fans, other teams may also be vying for his services. One team that stands out as a potential suitor is the Cincinnati Reds. In search of a veteran frontline starter, the Reds have been actively pursuing pitching additions this offseason. Stroman’s groundball pitching style would fit well in the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. Additionally, his experience and stability could greatly benefit the Reds’ young and unproven pitching staff.

Another team that could show interest in Stroman is the Boston Red Sox. Like the Reds, the Red Sox are looking to bolster their starting rotation after struggling with pitching in the 2023 season. Stroman’s performance, however, has been marred injuries, which could potentially give the Red Sox pause. With Chris Sale also dealing with injuries, Boston may need to carefully weigh the risks before pursuing Stroman.

As the 2024 season approaches, fans eagerly await news of Stroman’s next destination. Whether the reunion happens with the Blue Jays or another team, one thing is certain: Marcus Stroman’s talents are highly sought after in the MLB.