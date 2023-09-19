Netflix Orders Sequel to Troll

Netflix has officially ordered a sequel to the 2022 film Troll, directed Roar Uthaug. The original movie, which became Netflix’s most popular non-English film, followed the story of a paleontologist trying to prevent disaster after an explosion in the Norwegian mountains unleashes a monstrous troll. While there are no concrete details about Troll 2 yet, it is expected to maintain the dark fairytale mood of the original. The sequel will be written Espen Aukan and produced Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud, with filming set to begin in 2024.

Troll was a massive success for Netflix, garnering over 100 million views in its first three months on the streaming service. Its popularity has no doubt contributed to the decision to greenlight a sequel. With Uthaug at the helm again, fans can expect another thrilling and visually stunning film.

In addition to Troll, Uthaug is known for directing the disaster movie The Wave and the Tomb Raider film starring Alicia Vikander. His expertise in creating tense and action-packed scenes will surely be brought to the forefront in Troll 2.

Fans of the first film can look forward to another adventure in the world of trolls, as Uthaug and the creative team behind Troll are set to deliver another captivating and thrilling story. With its success on Netflix, Troll 2 is sure to attract a wide audience and continue the legacy of its predecessor.

