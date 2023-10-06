Tristan Thompson Faces Backlash for Lack of Parenting

Tristan Thompson, NBA athlete and ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, has faced criticism on social media after Jordan Craig’s sister called him out for neglecting his parenting responsibilities. Thompson was accused of ignoring his oldest son, Prince, who he shares with Jordan Craig. Fans expressed their disappointment in Tristan’s parenting on his Instagram post, reminding him that being a good father means being there for all his children.

The criticism towards Thompson intensified as critics speculated that he only prioritizes the children he shares with the Kardashian family for media attention. Fans questioned why he doesn’t spend quality time with his other sons. Tristan Thompson is a father to six-year-old Prince with Jordan, and he also shares daughter True, five, and son Tatum, one, with Khloe Kardashian. Furthermore, he has a son named Theo, one, with Maralee Nichols, and although he pays child support, he has no intention of meeting him.

Kai, Jordan’s sister, took to Instagram Stories to call out Tristan Thompson directly, expressing her frustration over his lack of involvement in Prince’s life. She expressed how painful it is to see Tristan prioritize other children’s activities and events while neglecting his own son. She also called out Kim Kardashian, criticizing her for defending Thompson’s character without considering the well-being of Jordan’s son. Kai disputed rumors of Thompson paying child support and claimed that he hasn’t paid in a long time, including Prince’s school tuition.

The incident has sparked further debate about Thompson’s parenting abilities and how it affects his overall character as a father. Despite the criticism, Khloe Kardashian has remained on good terms with Thompson, even inviting him to live in her mansion. However, many fans believe that being a good father means being there for all his children, not just those within the Kardashian family.

