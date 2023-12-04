Social Media Backlash: Trisha Faces Criticism for Praising “Animal”

Trisha, the popular actress known for her role in Ponniyin Selvan, found herself in hot water recently when she shared a glowing review of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s film “Animal” on her Instagram Stories. However, her praise for the movie did not sit well with many social media users, leading to a wave of criticism and accusations of hypocrisy.

While Trisha quickly deleted the post, screenshots had already been shared on various platforms, leading to widespread discussion and outrage. Users expressed their disappointment with Trisha, highlighting her previous stance against Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory comments about her. Many saw her support for “Animal” as contradictory, considering the film’s alleged glorification of toxic masculinity and mistreatment of women.

The online backlash brings into focus the Trisha-Mansoor Ali Khan controversy that unfolded just a month ago. Mansoor Ali Khan made inappropriate remarks about not having a scene with Trisha in the movie “Leo,” even joking about a potential rape scene. Trisha strongly condemned his comments, and the National Commission For Women (NCW) in Chennai filed a case against Mansoor. Although he later apologized and Trisha accepted it, he is now reportedly planning to sue her for defamation.

The film “Animal” itself has been met with mixed reviews. While some viewers have praised Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, others have criticized the movie for glorifying toxic masculinity, similar to the previous controversy surrounding “Kabir Singh.” Nonetheless, “Animal” has been performing well at the box office, with reports stating that it earned an impressive Rs 201.53 crores in its opening weekend in India.

Trisha’s experience serves as a reminder of the power and scrutiny of social media. Even a simple endorsement can lead to backlash and questioning of one’s principles. As public figures, celebrities must navigate these digital platforms cautiously, mindful of the impact their words and actions may have on their reputation and public image.

FAQs

Q: What was the controversy between Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan?

A: Mansoor Ali Khan made derogatory comments about Trisha, which drew significant criticism. A case was filed against him, but he later apologized, with Trisha accepting his apology. However, he is now planning to sue her for defamation.

Q: What is the criticism surrounding the film “Animal”?

A: “Animal” has faced criticism for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and mistreating women, reminiscent of the controversy surrounding the film “Kabir Singh.” However, it has also received praise for Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and has been performing well at the box office.

Q: How much did “Animal” earn in its opening weekend?

A: According to reports, “Animal” collected Rs 201.53 crores in its first weekend in India alone.

Sources:

– example.com