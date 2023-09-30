WhatsApp’s Argument Against Disclosing Message Originators Under New IT Rules

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing WhatsApp, has acknowledged the conditions prescribed Rule 4(2) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 (IT Rules) that allow a court to direct a significant social media intermediary to disclose the first originator of a message. However, Rohatgi highlighted the limitations set the proviso under this provision.

The proviso states that an order for disclosure can only be passed for the purpose of “prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution, or punishment of an offence relating to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material, or child sexual abuse material.”

Furthermore, Rohatgi pointed out that the second proviso mandates that no such order should be passed if there are other less intrusive means available to identify the originator of the information.

WhatsApp’s argument rests on the fact that the new IT Rules have set strict criteria for disclosing the originators of messages, only allowing it in cases of serious offenses or threats to national security. This ensures that the privacy rights of individuals are protected and that the power to reveal message originators is used sparingly and only when absolutely necessary.

By emphasizing the necessity of proportionality and less intrusive means, WhatsApp aims to maintain a balance between user privacy and law enforcement requirements. While the intention behind the new IT Rules is to combat misinformation and protect national security, WhatsApp contends that requiring indiscriminate disclosure of message originators would undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

The debate surrounding the disclosure of message originators in messaging apps like WhatsApp raises significant questions about privacy, free speech, and the role of intermediaries in the digital landscape. As technology continues to evolve, striking the right balance between privacy and security remains an ongoing challenge for governments and technology companies alike.

