Tripura High Court Grants Interim Relief to WhatsApp in Fake Resignation Letter Case

Summary: The Tripura High Court has granted interim relief to WhatsApp putting a hold on an order issued the Trial Court. The lower court had instructed WhatsApp to disclose the identity of the “originator” of a chat that included a fabricated resignation letter attributed to the Tripura Chief Minister. The case originated from a Facebook post shared a candidate of the Tipra Motha party, which contained a screenshot of the fabricated resignation letter. The post gained traction and was eventually reported to the police, leading to the filing of an FIR. Following this, the Trial Court directed WhatsApp to disclose the identity of the first originator of the fake letter. However, WhatsApp cited end-to-end encryption as a reason for not being able to comply with the order. In a writ petition filed with the High Court, WhatsApp challenged the order passed the Trial Court and questioned the vires of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. The High Court, after hearing the case, granted interim relief to WhatsApp, stating that the Trial Court had not specifically addressed the issue relating to the extent of the threat to public order. Source: Tripura High Court

Tripura Police investigation revealed that the Facebook post containing the fabricated resignation letter was shared a member of the candidate’s IT team, not the candidate herself. The post was a screenshot from a WhatsApp group named “Aamader Mukkhomontri,” which translates to “Our Chief Minister” in Bengali. The post captured the attention of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, who filed a formal complaint with the police, even though the post had already been removed.

The filing of the FIR led to the invocation of several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, including forgery, defamation, intentional insult, and criminal conspiracy. The case eventually reached the West Tripura District and Session Court, which directed WhatsApp to disclose the identity of the first originator of the fake resignation letter.

However, WhatsApp argued that it couldn’t reveal the first originator due to end-to-end encryption. The social media platform filed a writ petition challenging the order with the High Court of Tripura.

The High Court, after hearing the case, granted interim relief to WhatsApp, stating that the Trial Court had not specifically addressed the issue of the extent of the threat to public order. The Court referred to the right to privacy and the need to balance it with the request for the disclosure of the first originator. WhatsApp’s counsel cited a previous order the Supreme Court, which stayed further proceedings in the High Court regarding the challenge to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

In the ongoing legal battle, WhatsApp has questioned the vires of the Rules of 2021 and challenged the order passed the Trial Court. The case will continue to be heard the High Court of Tripura.

Definitions:

1. Interim relief: Temporary relief granted a court until the final decision on a case.

2. FIR: First Information Report, a report filed with the police to initiate an investigation into an alleged crime.

3. End-to-end encryption: A method of secure communication that ensures only the sender and intended recipient can access the content of a message.

Sources: Tripura High Court, Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act