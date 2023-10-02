Tripura High Court Grants Interim Relief to WhatsApp in Identity Disclosure Case

The Tripura High Court, led Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, has provided interim relief to WhatsApp LLC in a case concerning the disclosure of the identity of the originator of a chat containing a fake resignation letter of Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha. The lower court had directed the social media platform to reveal the identity of the originator, but the High Court stayed this order.

The division bench stated that the Trial Court did not adequately address the issue of the extent of the threat to public order as required Rule 4(2) under the Right to Privacy. Based on this, the court found that WhatsApp had established a case for interim relief.

WhatsApp’s counsel argued that Rule 4(2) of the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules 2021 only allows for the disclosure of the first originator of a message if it relates to offenses such as those concerning the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, or incitement to an offense regarding rape, sexually explicit material, or child sexual abuse material. It was contended that there was no grounds for disclosing the originator’s identity in this case.

The Advocate General of Tripura objected to the interim relief sought WhatsApp, arguing that as an intermediary, WhatsApp does not have the standing to object to the Trial Court’s directive for disclosure.

The High Court granted interim protection to WhatsApp and stayed the Trial Court’s order. The case raises questions regarding the validity of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

Sources: Tripura High Court, India Today