The Tripura High Court Stays WhatsApp Order to Disclose First Originator of Fake Resignation Letter

The Tripura High Court has issued a stay on an order a Trial Court that directed WhatsApp to disclose the first originator of a chat containing a fake resignation letter of CM Manik Saha. The High Court has scheduled a hearing on December 5, 2023, while the investigation into the alleged offense will continue until then.

The arguments presented both WhatsApp and the Union of India focused on the application of Rule 4(2) of the IT Rules, 2021. This rule requires significant social media intermediaries to enable the identification of the first originator of any information on their platform under certain conditions. The High Court found that the Trial Court did not sufficiently address the issue of the extent of the threat to public order before requesting WhatsApp to reveal the first originator of the message, especially considering that the request was made just two days after the FIR was filed.

WhatsApp’s senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the Rule 4(2) specifies the conditions under which a judicial order can be issued to identify the source of a message. He highlighted that the order should only be passed for the purposes of preventing, detecting, investigating, prosecuting, or punishing an offense related to the sovereignty, integrity, security of India, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or incitement to an offense such as rape, sexually explicit material, or child sexual abuse material.

The state objected, stating that WhatsApp, as an intermediary under the IT Rules, does not have the standing or capacity to object to directions asking for the disclosure of the first originator. The state argued that none of the accused individuals had approached the court with objections to such disclosure.

Rule 4(2) of the IT Rules has been under scrutiny as it allows for tracing the originator of any message or information, potentially compromising end-to-end encryption, which is crucial for user privacy on platforms. The constitutionality of the IT Rules has been challenged in multiple high courts, with WhatsApp specifically contesting Rule 4(2) in a lawsuit at the Delhi High Court.

WhatsApp has argued that implementing the traceability mandate would require breaking its end-to-end encryption feature, violating users’ right to privacy and freedom of speech. Implementing the IT Rules would require WhatsApp to store the plaintext of every message, effectively breaking encryption entirely. Therefore, it is essential that the courts examine whether the actions sought law enforcement agencies are necessary and proportionate to the harm caused to the public.

