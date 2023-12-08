Triptii Dimri Gains 2 Million New Instagram Followers

Triptii Dimri, known for her recent role in the film ‘Animal’, has experienced a significant surge in social media following. While the buzz around her intimate scenes in the movie may have contributed to the conversation, it is evident that Triptii’s popularity is skyrocketing. In just a few days, she has gained an astounding 2 million new followers on Instagram.

The release of ‘Animal’ in theaters on December 1 has undoubtedly played a role in Triptii’s sudden rise in fame. Starring alongside renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor in this action-thriller, Triptii’s performance has captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Her follower count on Instagram has grown a staggering 320 per cent, from around 600,000 to 2.7 million.

In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, Triptii spoke candidly about her experience shooting intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor for ‘Animal’. She explained how the director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, assured her that the scenes would be captured aesthetically and wanted to create a Beauty and the Beast-like image. This approach made Triptii feel comfortable and understand the importance of those moments between the characters.

Triptii Dimri made her acting debut in the 2017 comedy film ‘Poster Boys’ but rose to prominence with her lead role in the 2018 romantic drama ‘Laila Majnu’. She received critical acclaim for her performances in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’ as well. ‘Animal’, directed Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Triptii alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in significant roles.

Triptii Dimri’s rapid growth in Instagram followers is a testament to her talent and growing popularity. As she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, it will be interesting to see how her career unfolds and the impact she has on her audience.