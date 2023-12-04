Triptii Dimri’s Social Media Following Skyrockets After Sensational Performance in ‘Animal’

Triptii Dimri has become the talk of the town for her extraordinary performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest film, ‘Animal’. While her intimate scene with co-star Ranbir Kapoor has created quite a buzz, it is her overall acting prowess that has garnered praise from critics and audiences alike.

The actress, who had around 600 thousand followers on Instagram prior to the film’s release, has seen a tremendous surge in her social media following. Within just three days of the movie hitting the screens, her followers on Instagram reportedly doubled. Presently, Triptii boasts over 1.3 million followers on the popular social media platform, with the number expected to rise even further in the coming days.

Triptii’s stunning portrayal in ‘Animal’ has catapulted her into the limelight, gaining her widespread recognition in a remarkably short period. Audiences have been captivated the steamy scenes involving her and Ranbir Kapoor, which have been circulating rapidly and generating a lot of buzz. Fans have been pouring in their admiration for the on-screen chemistry between the two actors.

Directed Sandeep Vanga Reddy, ‘Animal’ features an impressive cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Charu Shankar, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi, among others. The film delves into the complexities of a father-son relationship set against a backdrop of crime and aggression.

Despite facing tough competition from Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Animal’ has emerged as a significant commercial success. Since its release on December 1, 2023, the film has maintained a strong performance at the box office.

