Triptii Dimri Reflects on Instagram Growth and Maintaining Authenticity

Triptii Dimri, the talented actor known for her roles in films like Bulbbul and Qala, has recently experienced a significant surge in her Instagram following. While her recent appearance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor undeniably played a role in this growth, Triptii remains focused on maintaining her authenticity rather than seeking stardom.

In a recent interview with News 18, Triptii shared her thoughts on her Instagram follower count and how her family and friends have been keeping a close track of its increase. She expressed her gratitude for the support and appreciation she has received from her followers, emphasizing that the most rewarding feeling is when people appreciate her performances and enjoy the work she has done.

Triptii’s Instagram following has skyrocketed in the past few weeks, with reports indicating a 320 percent increase. Currently, she boasts a following of 3.9 million, a significant leap from her previous count of six lakh followers. However, Triptii remains grounded and humble, noting that she never intended to garner this level of attention.

The actor revealed that her decision to take on the role in Animal was driven her interest in the character rather than a desire for fame. Triptii highlighted that she feels incredibly fortunate and grateful for the success and opportunities that have come her way but reassured fans that she is not actively seeking stardom.

Aside from Animal, Triptii’s impressive filmography includes noteworthy performances in Bulbbul and Qala. Her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal has garnered attention, and Triptii opened up about the supportive environment created on set during the filming process. She appreciated the sensitivity shown the director, DOP, and her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor, who consistently checked in on her well-being and comfort.

Despite the sudden increase in her popularity on social media, Triptii Dimri remains dedicated to her craft and focused on delivering authentic performances. Her commitment to maintaining her individuality and staying true to herself is commendable, and her rising success is proof that talent and genuine expressions resonate strongly with audiences.