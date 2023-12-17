Triptii Dimri’s Instagram Follower Surge Reveals Unexpected Stardom

Triptii Dimri, widely recognized for her role in the hit film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has witnessed a remarkable increase in her Instagram follower count. Despite not actively pursuing stardom, Triptii now boasts an impressive 3.9 million followers compared to just six lakhs in previous weeks. In a recent interview, the talented actor expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received.

While Triptii’s friends and family constantly keep her updated on her follower count sending her frequent screenshots, she admitted to checking her Instagram messages every night. The surge in followers has left her feeling elated, as it signifies that people appreciate and enjoy her performances. However, Triptii made it clear that she didn’t initially seek such attention when signing up for Animal.

Triptii, who brilliantly portrayed the character of Zoya Riaz in the film, revealed, “I simply wanted to be a part of Animal because the role was intriguing. I never planned or expected to achieve this level of success. It just happened, and I consider myself fortunate and grateful. My focus has never been on seeking stardom.”

Apart from Triptii and Ranbir, Animal also features renowned actors such as Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Triptii’s intimate scene with Ranbir in the movie garnered significant attention, leading her to discuss the filming process in a recent interview.

Triptii emphasized the importance of sensitivity and effective communication on set. She revealed that Ranbir Kapoor constantly checked on her well-being and comfort during the scene, demonstrating his thoughtfulness and consideration. Triptii believes that such gestures play a significant role in creating a safe and harmonious working environment.

Triptii Dimri’s sudden rise in Instagram followers not only reflects her growing popularity but also highlights her exceptional talent as an actor. Despite her unexpected stardom, Triptii remains humble and grateful for the opportunities that have come her way.