Tripti Dimri Tops IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Chart with Animal’s Success

Tripti Dimri has become a rising star in the Indian film industry after her remarkable performance in the recently released film “Animal,” starring Ranbir Kapoor. Despite having a relatively low profile prior to the film’s release, Dimri has quickly gained recognition and has now claimed the top position on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities chart.

IMDb, the well-known Internet Movie Database, regularly updates its list of Popular Indian Celebrities, and Dimri’s recent achievements have propelled her to the coveted number one spot. Following closely behind her is Animal’s director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who secured second place in the rankings. The chart also includes other noteworthy names such as Suhana Khan at number seven and Khushi Kapoor at number eight. Even KGF star Yash lands at the respectable 39th position in this weekly update.

Dimri’s success can be attributed to her exceptional performance in “Animal,” which received immense praise despite her limited screen time. Audiences were captivated her on-screen presence, especially in the intimate scenes shared with Ranbir Kapoor. Her portrayal and chemistry with the star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, have been the talk of the town.

Before winning hearts with “Animal,” Tripti Dimri showcased her acting skills in critically acclaimed OTT releases like “Bulbbul” and “Qala”. These performances established her as a talent to watch out for. Prior to her success on digital platforms, Dimri made her acting debut in the 2017 comedy “Poster Boys,” alongside Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. “Animal” marks her comeback to theatrical releases after a five-year break since her last big-screen appearance in the 2018 romantic drama “Laila Majnu.”

The next exciting project on Dimri’s agenda is the eagerly anticipated film “Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,” starring Vicky Kaushal and directed Anand Tiwari. Fans can expect this film to hit theaters on February 23, 2024, and once again witness Tripti Dimri’s acting brilliance on the big screen.